Funding Rundown: AgroStar raises in $70 mn Series D round, PlanetSpark secures $13.5mn, LenDenClub gets $10 mn in Series A funding & Antler commits $100-150 mn for Indian startups

Here are the top deals from the startup space:

Farm e-comm startup AgroStar raises $70 mn Series D, to invest in tech & expansion

Agritech startup AgroStar has raised $70 million as a part of its Series D funding round from Evolvence, global asset manager Schroders Capital, Hero Enterprise, and UK’s development finance institution CDC.

Existing investors Aavishkaar Capital, Accel, Bertelsmann, Chiratae Ventures, and Rabo Frontier Ventures also participated in the round.

According to the company, it plans to use the fresh capital to strengthen its technology platform, hire senior talent, and further scale its omnichannel strategy.

AgroStar leverages data and technology to solve farmers’ problems of access to good quality agri-inputs and bridge the knowledge gap in traditional farming practices. The company has over five million farmers on its platform. Recently, AgroStar also forayed into an omnichannel strategy with the rollout of AgroStar branded stores. The company has also ramped up its brand stores from 50 to over 1,000 stores in the last twelve months.

“We are now doubling down on our omnichannel strategy to provide a seamless experience to our farmers across various touchpoints both digital and physical. We plan to utilise the funding to strengthen our tech platform, hire senior talent, expand into new categories, geographies and scale to over 5,000 AgroStar branded retail stores to fuel our omnichannel strategy. We will also expand our services to provide meaningful market linkage value additions for our large and growing farmer base and look at acquisition opportunities in this area," said Shardul Sheth, co-founder, and CEO, AgroStar.

Edtech startup PlanetSpark secures $13.5 mn in Series B round

Edtech platform in the K12 category PlanetSpark has raised $13.5 million in Series B funding round led by Prime Venture Partners.

Marquee global entrepreneurs including Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, MakemyTrip CEO Deep Kalra, and others including Dr Ashish Gupta, Gokul Rajaram, and Shirish Nandkarni too participated in the funding round.

PlanetSpark, which provides public speaking lessons to kids between 4-16 years of age, said it will use the fresh funds towards aggressive business growth, product development and international expansion.

“With live learning coming of age in the past two years, we are the first global company to structure a program on new-age communication skills, for kids," said Kunal Malik, co-founder, PlanetSpark.

The startup till date has raised $17.2 million and claims to be growing at 30 percent month-on-month.

LenDenClub gets $10 mn in Series A funding round from Kunal Shah, Hardik Pandya

Peer-to-peer lending firm LenDenClub has secured $10 million in a Series A round from investors such as CRED founder Kunal Shah and cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Other investors, including Tuscan Ventures, Ohm Stock Brokers and Artha Venture Fund too pitched in, valuing the P2P lending platform at more than $51 million.

The startup will use the money to grow its loan book to a billion dollars and its customer base from 2.5 million currently to 10 million in FY23, it said in a statement. The company aims to invest heavily in innovating and upgrading its proprietary tech-stack platform.

The company earlier this year had announced that it was the only player in the P2P lending space in the country to have turned profitable. With the current round of funding, LenDenClub now aims to scale up substantially, eyeing a fivefold growth in disbursals in the next 18 months.

Powered by a digital-first approach, LenDenClub aims to offer a host of financial services as the next frontier transitioning to a digital banking model, it added. Additionally, the company aims to enhance its leadership strength and is eyeing strategic C-suite appointments in pursuit of its expansion goals, besides increasing the operational team size by the end of the next fiscal.

CpaaS startup CometChat bags $10M in Series A funding round

CometChat, a CpaaS (communication platform as a service) startup has bagged $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Signal Peak Ventures.

The “oversubscribed” round also included participation from existing investors Matchstick Ventures, Range Ventures, Unbound VC among others.

The company will leverage the fresh funding to enable growth acceleration along with platform enhancements. It also has plans to invest in expanding its global market share by investing in employee growth, accelerating ‘Go to Market’ strategies, scaling platform infrastructure and platform features, it said in a statement.

CometChat has built a communications platform for enterprises that provides them with plug and play text, chat, video and voice communications solutions to be integrated in their websites and apps. The company works with global names like HeySummit, Swedbank and Endeavour.

VC firm Antler commits $100-150 mn for funding Indian startups, to back web3 and blockchain projects

Early-stage venture capital (VC) firm Antler has announced that it will deploy $100 million-$150 million for funding more than 100 Indian startups over the next three years.

Antler said it will dedicate up to a third of the capital investment planned in India towards backing Web3 and blockchain projects by funding 25-30 startups in the space over the next two to three years.

The VC firm will look to make the investments at an average ticket size of $250,000, but is also flexible in terms of pulling in more capital from its global funds to make bigger investments in some cases, it said in a statement.

Antler is doubling down on the decentralisation theme globally as well, and plans to expand its portfolio to 100+ blockchain startups over the next few years. As part of the initiative, Antler's partners will include Solana and Polygon, two of the world’s largest developer ecosystems, as well as Questbook, one of the fastest growing Web3 developer communities. The effort will also involve the support of more than 10 industry advisors including the founders of Xanpool, Zilliqa Research, Mudrex, Mesh.Finance, OnJuno, Persistence One, Molecule and Chainstack.

Northern Arc executes Rs 300 cr market-linked debenture transaction for Shriram City Union Finance

Financial services platform Northern Arc Capital today announced that it has structured and executed a Rs 300 crore market-linked debentures (MLD) transaction for Shriram City Union Finance.

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) Northern Arc said that the debenture issue was subscribed by multiple, reputed capital market investors.

Shriram City Union Finance will use the proceeds of the transaction to cater to the financial needs of customers across vehicle finance, consumer finance, MSME finance and gold finance, the firm said in a statement.

Probus Insurance raises $6.7 mn from Swiss impact fund

Digital insurance broker Probus Insurance Broker has raised $6.7 million in a funding round led by the Switzerland-based Blue Orchard Impact Investment Managers.

The company, which did not reveal the names of other investors, said it will deploy the capital in technology and to expand its presence across geographies.

Blue Orchard, founded by an initiative of the United Nations, is a part of the Schroders Group of Switzerland, manages $960 billion and has invested in over 90 countries across Asia, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Africa.

Probus has sold 1.3 million policies across 14,500 PIN codes in FY21. Besides the online presence, it also has a strong local footprint and distribution network, covering over 400 cities, and is is working towards reaching out to more than 10 million insurance beneficiaries in the next four years. More than 80 percent of its reach is in small towns.

With this fund-raise, Probus will strengthen its technology infrastructure and deep technology capabilities, enhancing the AI and ML experiences on its platform, further extending support to other languages, Rakesh Goyal, managing director of Probus, said.

Edtech startup Lernern secures $1 mn in a seed round

Edtech startup Lernern has raised $1 million in seed funding from impact investor Elea, and also angel round from OOB Ventures of Singapore, seed investor Kunal Solanki, an ex-investment banker.

The startup will use the funds to ​develop​ the platform to meet the specific requirements of blue-collar workers in the workplace, content and academic partnerships. The team will look to ramp up its partnerships with relevant employers in the manufacturing and services sectors.