Funding Rundown: A91 Partners closes second fund at $525 million, says report, Camp K12 raises $12 million in Series A & SuperGaming secures $5.5 million

A91 Partners closes second fund at $525 million: Report

Venture capital fund A91 Partners has closed its second fund to the tune of $525 million. The said amount is almost double the size compared to its maiden round which was closed at $350 million in 2019. According to a report by The Economic Times, A91 has deployed $250 million and has made 11 investments. It will to investing its remaining $30 million but may look to the fund startups which are technology-backed.

Since inception, A91 Partners has backed startups such as Paperboat, Aye, Atomberg, and Sugar Cosmetics among others. The venture capital also has unicorn – Digit Insurance under its list of portfolio. In May 2019, A91 Partners closed its $350 million maiden fund. The investment has reportedly come in from private life insurance companies, high-net-worth individuals, family offices and entrepreneurs in India.

Amidst funding boom in Edtech space, Camp K12 raises $12 million in Series A led by Matrix and Elevation Capital

Edtech startup Camp K12, has raised $12 million as a part of its Series A funding round co-led by Matrix Partners India and Elevation Capital. The company plans to use funds to hire leaders across functions, hyperscale operations, marketing, and to build engineering and product teams.

The startup claims that its US business has grown two times month-on-month over the past three months. In the Middle East, Camp K12 claims to have registered three times month-on-month growth. Over the next six months, the company is looking to add two new geographies and one new content category and will deepen its reach in each existing geography via a group class format that in India already accounts for over 25 percent of revenues, it said in a statement.

SuperGaming raises $5.5 million in Series A round

Social gaming platform SuperGaming has raised $5.5 million in Series A round led by Skycatcher, AET Fund (venture arm of Akatsuki), BAce Capital, Dream Incubator, 1Up Ventures, and Monish Darda. The startup will use the new corpus for talent expansion from a team of 120 at present to over 200 within a year to scale up the development of technologically advanced projects, build out the publishing division of the company, and market existing titles.

The company is working on a large battle royale game that is expected to launch in early 2022, it said. Founded in 2019, SuperGaming, along with building popular mobile games such as MaskGun, Devil Amongst Us, and Tower Conquest, has invested in building its own gaming engine for running hyperscale, real-time multiplayer games that included the official PAC-MAN game.

Digit Insurance raises fresh funds at $3.47 billion valuation: Report

General insurance provider Digit Insurance has raised Rs 121 crore from TVS Growth Fund and high net worth individuals. Entrackr reported. Existing investor TVS Shriram Growth Fund has led the round with an investment of Rs 56 crore. Notable individuals include Kunal Shah, Saujanya Shrivastava ( CBO, MMT), Susheel Tejuja (owner Landmark Insurance brokers), Sachin Pillai (MD & CEO Hinduja Leyland Finance), Anil Arora (CEO Ace Insurance Brokers) also participated in the round.

About 110 other individual investors have also put in money this round, the report added. The company may receive more funds in this round. This comes after the company in July raised a $200 million at a valuation of $3.5 billion.

Digit claims to have 20 million customers and processed 400,000 claims since its inception in October 2017.

Sports edtech platform Sporjo raises $2million

Sports edtech startup Sporjo has raised $2 million in a Pre-Series A round led by private investor Punit Balan, chairman, S Balan Group & Punit Balan Studios, in participation with other private investors. The company said it will use the funds for expanding its product offerings, improving product experience, scaling its team, driving expansion across India and in key overseas markets. It will also spend heavily to drive marketing and generate awareness about sports being a serious career option. Sporjo aims at bridging the gap between the candidate's skillsets and the expectations of the employers in the sports industry. Currently, the company offers courses for graduates and above.

Ruptok Fintech secures debt funding of Rs14 crore

Ruptok Fintech, which provides disbursal of loans against gold jewellery, has raised Rs 14 crore in debt funding from NBFC Eclear Leasing and Finance. The funds raised will be utilised to venture into co-lending agreement with Eclear through a strategic alliance, the company said. With debt funding and subsequent alliance with Eclear, Ruptok intends to provide a higher loan-to-value ratio to borrowers.

Earlier, Ruptok had raised angel funding from Canada-based investment firm Wurk. The firm had also acquired Mumbai-based firm GoldUno from Vinrak Technologies Prt. Ltd in an all-stock deal. Ruptok has operations in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Vadodra and Surat. The company aims to be present in 27 cities by the end of FY22.

Elda Health raises seed funding of $1.5 million

Women healthcare platform, Elda Health has raised $1.5 million (around Rs 11 crore) in a seed funding round from Avaana Capital, Orios Ventures and Ananth Narayanan Family office. This amount will enable the company to scale up offerings, operations, hire new talent, onboard health and wellness professionals and doctors to expand its circle of expertise, the company said in a statement.

"Elda's community of 35+ y/o women is a safe space for their wellness conversations, counselling and curated health programs. We're thrilled to have found a set of partners whose ideals align with ours. Their backing and experience will accelerate our efforts to ensure the prioritization of women's health," Elda Health co-founder and CEO Swathi Kulkarni said.