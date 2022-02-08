FUNDING RUNDOWN: A look at top deals from the startup space

Livspace turns unicorn with $180 million Series F round led by KKR Singapore

Omnichannel home interior and renovation platform, Livspace has raised $180 million in its Series F funding round led by the global investment firm KKR. The round also saw participation from existing investors such as Ingka Group Investments (part of largest IKEA retailer Ingka Group), Jungle Ventures, Venturi Partners, and Peugeot Investments.

The round values the company at over $1 billion and makes it the latest unicorn on the block.

Livspace will launch in new markets, double down on brand building in India and Singapore, continue investing in its pioneering platform technology and digitally integrated supply chain, and hire, develop and nurture talent across the board to support both new and existing businesses.

The funds will also be channelled towards strategic investments into innovative companies to help them scale and grow even faster. The company recently acquired a majority stake in Qanvast, a Singapore-based home remodelling and design platform connecting homeowners and trusted home professionals.

Livspace currently serves Singapore and Malaysia and 30 metro and non-metro areas in India.

ElasticRun enters billion-dollar club after SoftBank & Goldman Sachs' $300 million investment

B2B Logistics and e-commerce startup ElasticRun's has bagged $300 million from Japanese Gian SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 at a valuation of $1.4 billion, according to regulatory filings sourced from Tofler.

The deal makes ElasticRun 2022's seventh Indian unicorn and marks SoftBank's first Indian investment this year. SoftBank's investment in other B2B Indian startups includes logistics firm Delhivery and commerce and lending firm OfBusiness.

Goldman Sachs and existing investor Prosus Ventures participated in ElasticRun's Series E funding round. While SoftBank has invested nearly $180 million, Prosus Ventures invested about $54.79 million.

The startup plans to use the funds for the expansion and growth of its operations. The filing showed that the company is likely to raise more funds as its Series E offer is open for subscription until March 21 this year.

Polygon raises $450 million to scale Ethereum

Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development platform Polygon has raised about $450 million in funding as it builds a product lineup and paves the way for mass adoption of Web3 applications.

The round led by Sequoia Capital India saw the participation of over 40 venture capital firms and investors, including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Galaxy Digital, Galaxy Interactive, Tiger Global, Republic Capital, Accel and Unacademy.

This is Polygon's first major financing round since the project was created. The funds will be raised through a private sale of Polygon's native MATIC token.

B2B lending platform Mintifi secures $40 million in Series C funding

B2B BNPL platform Mintifi has raised $40 million in its Series C round of funding led by Norwest Venture Partners and Elevation Capital.

The company will use the funds to continue to build on its tech infrastructure and expand its product offerings, it said in a statement.

Mintifi said it had grown four-fold year-on-year with annualised purchases financed, touching $300 million, which is expected to cross $1 billion by 2023.

Founded in 2017, Mintifi works with large companies and extends credit in exchange for supplying inventory across their supply chain network, including to distributors and retailers. Its clients include Tata Motors, Bridgestone Tyres, Berger Paints, Polycab, NIVEA and Jockey.

Besides Norwest and Elevation, International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Lok Capital are also investors. Before this round, Mintifi raised equity and debt to the tune of $60 million.

Airmeet secures $35 million Series B from Prosus Ventures, Sistema, Sequoia India & others

Event-led engagement platform Airmeet has bagged $35M in Series B funding led by Prosus Ventures, Sistema Asia Fund, RingCentral Ventures, KDDI Open Innovation Fund, DG Daiwa Ventures and Nexxus Global.

Sequoia Capital India and Accel India also pitched in the funding round.

According to the company, fresh funds raised will expand into international markets. The company also plans to invest heavily in R&D and scaling its GTM function. The startup will also be focusing on strategic activities that will bring more visibility to the brand and its offerings in the international market, it added.

Since the onset on Covid-19 pandemic, events, gatherings and get-togethers all went virtual. The global market for virtual events has grown to become a $110 billion opportunity aided by the new realities of work, networking, and marketing, as per the firm.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma invest in plant-based meat startup Blue Tribe

Actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli have invested an undisclosed amount in homegrown plant-based meat startup Blue Tribe.

Founded in 2019 by Sandeep Singh of Alkem Labs, Blue Tribe sells plant-based keema, sausages, momos, etc.

The celebrity couple has been advocates of vegetarianism for a while now.

Speaking on the partnership, Anushka Sharma said, "Virat and I have always been animal lovers, and it's been years since we decided to adopt a meat-free lifestyle. The collaboration with Blue Tribe is a step to tell people how they can be more conscious and leave less impact on the planet by switching to a plant-based diet. We hope that more people would like to understand the need for it and thus, help the planet and the life in it."

Virat Kohli added, "At the end of the day, I'm a foodie too, and I want to enjoy the kind of food I love without leaving a huge carbon footprint. I know a lot of people feel the same way. This is why I believe if we can have a lower dependence on meat without shortchanging our taste buds, there is potential for a planet-changing impact. This is where Blue Tribe is proving to be a gamechanger, striking a perfect balance between food that's really tasty AND good for the planet."

Crypto investing Platform Mudrex bags $6.5 million Pre-Series A

Y Combinator-backed crypto investing platform Mudrex has raised $6.5 million in a pre-series A round from Arkam Ventures, Tribe Capital, and Bolt by QED Investors to make supporting easy for the new wave of retail investors joining crypto.

The pre-series A round follows a $2.5 million seed funding led by Nexus Venture Partners, Village Global, with Kunal Shah, Anand Chandrashekharan, and Anjali Bansal.

The funding round will help Mudrex accelerate user acquisition, licensing and expand rapidly in geographies like India, the US, Europe and Latin America, it said in a statement.

The company claims to have clocked a 450 percent user growth in 4 months and has more than 100,000 users from over 100 countries.

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath invests $4 million in adtech startup Kofluence

Ad-tech influencer marketing platform, Kofluence, has raised $4 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder of Zerodha and True Beacon.

The round also saw participation from angel investors like Kunal Shah (Founder, CRED), Karan Johar (Filmmaker & TV Personality), Apoorva Mehta (CEO, Dharma Productions), Sujeet Kumar (Co-Founder, Udaan), Aprameya Radhakrishna (Co-Founder, Koo), Upsparks (Technology VC Fund), and Kiran Gadela & Abhijeet Pai (Renowned Investors).

The company intends to use the funds to develop its proprietary platform further, accelerate hiring across multiple geographies, and scale up for expansion, it said in a statement.

"With influencer marketing spends projected to skyrocket to $25 billion by 2025, we are confident that the booming creator economy will equip us to scale up our business model. We intend on generating multiple product revenue streams out of our AI-led proprietary platform, as a part of our future growth," said Sreeram Reddy Vanga, Founder Investor, Kofluence.

Founded in 2019, Kofluence provides a data-driven AI-led platform with a vision to democratise the Creators' economy landscape in India. It has partnered with Jubilant FoodWorks (Domino's, ChefBoss), MPL, Dunzo, Games24X7, Sugar Cosmetics, Flipkart, PharmaEasy, Dhani, CoinDCX, Zoomcar, BharatPe & Xiaomi India, among others.

Anveya Living gets Rs 8 crore in its seed funding from Rukam Capital

Anveya Living, the parent company of beauty and personal care brands Anveya and ThriveCo, has raised Rs 8 crore from Rukam Capital in its seed funding round.

The company plans to use the capital to further research and development, enter new categories and markets, and build the team to power further expansion.

"The D2C movement was a disruption for the consumer industry. We're taking it to another level by working to disrupt the D2C segment itself, by breaking some of the long-standing assumptions in the traditional FMCG and D2C industry," said Vivek Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Anveya Living.

The company has a range of about 45 products across haircare, skincare, beard care, and essential oils categories.

Merchandising platform Rucept raises funds from Arka Venture Labs

In-app merchandising platform Rucept has raised an undisclosed amount of seed funding led by Arka Venture Labs with participation from prominent Silicon Valley angels.

The funds will be used to expand the team, build operations and infrastructure and for validating the market, the startup said in a statement.

Incepted in 2019, Rucept is creating a next-gen supply chain connecting players, games and factories to enable studios of all sizes to create engaging consumer products and shopping experiences while reducing inventory and other production costs.

"We're excited to have added value to some of the iconic games and studios in the industry and are looking forward to delighting more than 3 billion players in the world with 'real-world' items from their most cherished games," said Mudit Khurana, Founder & CEO, Rucept.

US-based PE firm Octave Ventures makes its 1st investment in India

TrayamBhu Tech Solutions, which runs blockchain solutions provider TRST01, has raised an undisclosed sum in a seed round led by US-based Octave Ventures and other investors.

The investment marks the debut of Octave Ventures in India. The newly-injected funds will be invested in developing newer Blockchain products on climate tech covering ESG, Carbon Credit, Tokenisation Carbon Assets, etc. The company will also expand business operations in the USA and other emerging markets shortly, said in a statement.

The firm is also moving aggressively on its hiring spree and is planning to expand its team by hiring fifty new resources by the end of 2022.

According to the company, the global blockchain market size is projected to reach $104.19 Billion by 2028, exhibiting at a CAGR of 55.8 percent in the forecast period.

"We have been successfully disrupting the space through our proprietary multichain blockchain platform, and we have been clocking impressive year-on-year growth across our extensive product suite. This investment is a fantastic endorsement from an international partner and comes at a reasonable time, as we are eager to capture a larger share of expanding blockchain enterprise market," said Prabir Mishra, CEO, TRST01.