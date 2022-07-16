Funding in startups dropped by 17 percent to $6 billion in April-June: Nasscom

The chill in the market has even affected the funding of startups and the funds for them has dropped due to the current market sentiments.

According to a report by Nasscom the funding in startups dropped by 17 per cent to $6 billion on quarter-on-quarter basis to $6 billion, about Rs 47,800 crore, in the April-June period.

According to the Nasscom quarterly investment factbook on tech startups compiled in association with PGA Labs, deals also dropped by about 17 per cent due to dampened market sentiments but despite reduction in deal value, funding in growth stage continued to increase.

“Sixteen large ticket size deals helped generate a total funding of $6 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of calendar year (CY) 2022. Startup ecosystem witnessed the birth of 4 new unicorns in Q2 CY22, taking the tally to 20 unicorns in the first half," the report said.

Around 26 per cent of the total funding went to fintech segment.

"Large ticket deals like CRED and Dailyhunt resulted in overall increase in total investments in fintech and media and entertainment sectors, contributing around 45 per cent of total funding in Q2, CY22," it added.

Fifty-two per cent funding was in the ticket size of $100 million or above with Dailyhunt and ShareChat raising big rounds.

Growth stage deals contributed 58 per cent of the total funding during the reported quarter as the investors backed startups have already reached a certain scale, the report said.

Indian startups raised a total of $6.9 billion in the second quarter of the year 2022 declining by 33% sequentially, according to a report by Tracxn.

The top startups were VerSe ($805 million - Series J), Delhivery ($304 million- Series J), and udaan ($275 million- Series D). They were followed closely by ShareChat ($255 million- Series G) and upGrad ($225 million- Series F), the Tracxn report added.

WIth inputs from PTI