A problem you faced, a discussion you had with a friend or just an interesting thought that crossed your mind: Ideas can be inspired from day-to-day situations. Can all the ideas that come to your mind turn into a successful business? Definitely not! In order to turn an idea into an actual business, the first step is to see if your business idea is actually viable or not. There is an abundance of brilliant ideas, but the true test is the process of turning your idea into a product or a profitable business. Before you decide to pursue an idea, it’s important to have clarity about the reasons for starting up. Are you passionate about your idea? Does your idea solve a unique problem? How are you different from your competitors? Do you have what it takes to endure the hardships of being an entrepreneur?

If you are thinking of quitting your comfortable cushy job to dive into the world of entrepreneurship, here are some points to consider

Study the market: Is there a need for your product out there in the market? Does your business have the potential to thrive in the market? Be aware about the latest trends in your sector and define your target audience clearly. A thorough research helps you know the pulse of your target customer and provides you insights about whether there is a real necessity for your product.

Invest time: Speak to friends, interact with other founders, meet your potential customers to get a 360-degree perspective about your idea. Don’t shy away from initiating conversations with industry leaders who might be relevant for your startup. Be a part of networking events and conferences where you can pitch your idea and get a better understanding about it and the market. Don’t be in a hurry to get started. Invest time in sketching out the idea.

Be passionate: Do you believe in the idea that you have come up with? If yes, it’s a lot easier to work towards it. It’s important not to be overtly in love with your idea but be passionate about it so that it motivates you to keep working towards it. If you are passionate about the idea that you are working on, it will help you navigate the challenge and overcome the initial set of hurdles that come your way. If you are passionate about what you are doing then you are on a perpetual holiday.

Test your idea: Before rolling out your product on a large scale, test your idea out on a smaller section of the audience. For example, if you are a food company creating healthy snacks for children, make sure you have a set of audience who will try out the product and give you the right feedback.

Stick to your core idea: As a startup founder, it’s easy to get carried away and do multiple additions to your idea or product. Stick to your core idea. If you are doing one thing, do it right. During the initial stages, it’s important to keep it simple. Though it’s very difficult to practice, this is a must.

Build the right team: As a founder, you may not have the time and skills to cover all the bases of your business. A team with the right skillset is instrumental for the successful development of an idea. Handpick a few people who can really make a difference during the initial stages of the company. Don’t go overboard hiring too many people at once.

Revenue model: If your idea cannot make money, then it’s merely an idea and not a business. Be clear about how your business will make money. Are people willing to pay for the product? Is your product a ‘painkiller’ or a ‘vitamin’? Products that are painkillers are a must have whereas ‘vitamins’ are nice to have. Therefore, choose your revenue model on the basis of the kind of product you are offering the customer.

80-20 rule: If you feel something is 80 percent go for it. The missing piece will fall in place. There is no such thing as 100 percent. So it’s better not to wait.