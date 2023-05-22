Former SoftBank India head Manoj Kohli joins WeWork as independent director

Flexible workspace provider WeWork India has appointed Manoj Kohli, former country head - Softbank India, Softbank Group International as an independent director to its Board to leverage his expertise in managing and scaling up businesses.

Flexible workspace provider WeWork India has appointed Manoj Kohli, former country head - Softbank India, Softbank Group International, as an independent director to its Board, the company announced on May 22. Anthony Yazbeck, president and chief operating officer, WeWork Inc., has also joined WeWork’s Board, according to the firm’s statement.

Optimistic about the potential of the flexible workspace industry in India, Kohli said he is looking to leverage his expertise in managing and scaling up businesses at WeWork India. He believes the firm is poised to play a significant role in the growth story.

As SoftBank’s country head previously, Kohli supported the group and Vision Fund in investing $15 billion in over 25 AI-focused portfolio companies in India. He has also aided entrepreneurs and CEOs of key players like OLA, OYO, Lenskart, Grofers, Snapdeal, Uber, Swiggy, and Unacademy, among others, in addressing the regulatory and government issues and scaling their businesses by 10x, providing curated coaching on effective execution of a profitable growth strategy, WeWork said in a statement.

The latest development comes after WeWork has been witnessing a consistent uptick in demand for its workspaces in India and saw a recent round of funding of Rs 550 crore in December 2022.

In the calendar year 2022, the company clocked a revenue of Rs 1,300 crore and an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) of Rs 185 crore.

“The appointment of Manoj Kohli will further bolster the company’s vision to sustain the growth momentum as it continues to offer a superior workspace experience built upon its core principles of flexibility, accessibility and community,” WeWork said.

Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India noted that Kohli’s experience in managing and growing businesses of scale and Anthony’s industry and brand expertise and their relationships with global partners and investors will be extremely important as WeWork looks to achieve newer milestones in India.

Kohli has previously served on the board of GSMA, held the position of Chairman of the CII Task Force on Ease of Doing Business, and is currently serving as the Chair of the CII Unicorn Forum for attracting new tech investments in India. He has worked extensively in the US, Europe, China, and Japan and built businesses in 25 countries in Asia Pacific and Africa, WeWork’s statement noted.

Yazbeck, President and Chief Operating Officer, meanwhile has been servig in his current role since 2021. Previously, he was WeWork’s President and Chief Operating Officer, International and WeWork’s Chief Operating Officer of Europe, China and Pacific for five years where he played a key role in scaling European business and the transformation of the company’s operations in China.