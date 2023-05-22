Former SoftBank India head Manoj Kohli joins WeWork as independent director

Flexible workspace provider WeWork India has appointed Manoj Kohli, former country head - Softbank India, Softbank Group International as an independent director to its Board to leverage his expertise in managing and scaling up businesses.

Flexible workspace provider WeWork India has appointed Manoj Kohli, former country head - Softbank India, Softbank Group International, as an independent director to its Board, the company announced on May 22. Anthony Yazbeck, president and chief operating officer, WeWork Inc., has also joined WeWork’s Board, according to the firm’s statement.

Optimistic about the potential of the flexible workspace industry in India, Kohli said he is looking to leverage his expertise in managing and scaling up businesses at WeWork India. He believes the firm is poised to play a significant role in the growth story.