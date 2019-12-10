#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares edge lower as investors await tariff deadline
Oil prices slip as weak China exports highlight trade war impact
Rupee on slippery slope for a year at least
Home Startup
Business

Former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka joins Oracle's board of directors

Updated : December 10, 2019 08:23 AM IST

Before starting Vianai, Vishal Sikka was a top executive at SAP and the CEO of Infosys.
Oracle said Vishal Sikka, 52, is among the world's leading experts in AI, Machine Learning and would be helping Oracle in the business value and adapt to change.
Former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka joins Oracle's board of directors
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Kia Motors confirms Seltos will cost more from January 1

Kia Motors confirms Seltos will cost more from January 1

NTT India sets $1 billion revenue target in the next two years

NTT India sets $1 billion revenue target in the next two years

Idris Elba DJs, banana art sells for $1,20,000 at Art Basel

Idris Elba DJs, banana art sells for $1,20,000 at Art Basel

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV