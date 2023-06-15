Former Flipkart SVP launces travel fintech startup targeted to Gen-Z and millennials

Goteti who began his career at Flipkart in 2012 as the director of the books and eBooks segment, has now launched Scapia. During his tenure at Flipkart, he handled various categories, including mobiles and furniture, before resigning in 2020 to pursue his entrepreneurial journey.

Anil Goteti, the former Senior Vice-President of Flipkart, has launched his startup-- Scapia. The startup is focused on providing travel credit card services to young travelers.

Operating in stealth mode for the past year, Scapia based out of Bengaluru offers a credit card and accompanying app tailored specifically for Gen-Z and millennial customers.

“Travelling is a passion for me and I was thinking of what to do next and I realised there are a lot of problems that today’s younger generation face when it comes to travelling abroad freely, especially in the payments side…This Scapia card will definitely be a gamechanger,” said Goteti, founder of Scapia told Moneycontrol.

According to Scapia's official website, the credit card provides a 10 percent rewards program on all transactions, allowing customers to redeem their rewards for discounted flights and hotel stays worldwide.

The credit card operates on the VISA network and has been introduced in partnership with Federal Bank. Additionally it has zero joining and annual fees.

In recent years, co-branded credit cards have gained significant popularity, with companies across various sectors partnering with banks to offer their own credit card services.

The dominant use case for these co-branded cards in India, according to a PwC research is travel, followed by fuel, e-commerce, and retail shopping.

Airlines such as Vistara and Air India have collaborated with Axis Bank and SBI, respectively, to launch co-branded cards, while travel aggregators like MakeMyTrip and EaseMyTrip have partnered with ICICI Bank and Standard Chartered.

Even non-branded credit cards offer travel rewards that can be redeemed for flights, hotel stays, and other services through travel websites or dedicated apps.

Goteti follows in the footsteps of other former Flipkart executives who have successfully launched their own startups, including Udaan, Navi, PhonePe, Groww, and Cure.fit.