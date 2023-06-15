CNBC TV18
Former Flipkart SVP launces travel fintech startup targeted to Gen-Z and millennials
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 15, 2023 2:11:28 PM IST (Published)

Goteti who began his career at Flipkart in 2012 as the director of the books and eBooks segment, has now launched Scapia. During his tenure at Flipkart, he handled various categories, including mobiles and furniture, before resigning in 2020 to pursue his entrepreneurial journey.

Anil Goteti, the former Senior Vice-President of Flipkart, has launched his startup-- Scapia. The startup is focused on providing travel credit card services to young travelers.

Operating in stealth mode for the past year, Scapia based out of Bengaluru offers a credit card and accompanying app tailored specifically for Gen-Z and millennial customers.
“Travelling is a passion for me and I was thinking of what to do next and I realised there are a lot of problems that today’s younger generation face when it comes to travelling abroad freely, especially in the payments side…This Scapia card will definitely be a gamechanger,” said Goteti, founder of Scapia told Moneycontrol.
