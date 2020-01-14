Business
FMCG veteran Rajeev Bakshi joins Ola's food business
Updated : January 14, 2020 01:27 PM IST
Bakshi was recently managing director of METRO Cash & Carry India and previously worked with PepsiCo and Cadbury.
Ola currently runs 36 kitchens across six cities.
Ola, with its food business, aims to build its own-food brands like its flagship khichdi experiment.
