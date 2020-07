A closer look at all the top developments in the startup space on Tuesday:

1. Flipkart raises $1.2 billion at $24.9 billion valuation

Flipkart's majority shareholder, Walmart, has invested $1.2 billion in the e-commerce platform along with other existing investors at a valuation of $24.9 billion. This is a $3.9 billion jump from 2018, when Walmart invested $16 billion in the company to acquire a majority stake.

The investment will be done in two tranches till the remainder of the year.

2. Unacademy invests $5 million in Mastree

Edtech platform Unacademy has invested $5 million in K-12 startup Mastree. The strategic investment will strengthen Unacademy’s presence in the K-12 segment.

Mastree will join the Unacademy group, which consists of Wifistudy, Kreatryx, PrepLadder and CodeChef.

In addition to the Mastree investment, Unacademy has provided Blume Ventures an exit.

3. Group payments platform goDutch raises $1.7 million led by Matrix Partners

Group payments platform goDutch has raised $1.7 million in seed funding from Matrix Partners with participation from Y Combinator among others. The goDutch app allows users to record, split and automatically settle group transactions such as rent payments, travel, shopping, dine out, home delivery, etc.

4. Oyo partners with Unilever for sanitisation measures

Oyo Hotels & Homes on Tuesday announced its partnership with global consumer goods firm Unilever to enhance its “Sanitised Stays” initiative at its properties globally.

OYO and Unilever’s partnership will first roll out in India before extending to OYO’s properties in other countries across South East Asia, Europe, the US and South America.

Selected OYO properties will provide Unilever products, such as Lifebuoy, Domex (Domestos), Sunlight and Cif brands, to both staff and guests to create a cleaner and more hygienic experience from check-in to check-out.

5. FICCI partners with Swasth to drive rapid healthcare transformation

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has partnered exclusively with Swasth, a not-for-profit consortium of healthcare players aimed at promoting access to healthcare through the recently launched platform of the same name.

The FICCI-Swasth partnership aims to promote knowledge sharing in the field of telemedicine and digital health. It will also focus on promoting public-private as well as private sector collaborations.

This is the first time that the healthcare industry has come together for a not-for-profit initiative of this extent, with representation from almost all the major stakeholders, and an intention of making quality healthcare available to all.

6. Google, Facebook, Microsoft, other tech companies join lawsuit against new student visa rule

More than a dozen top American technology companies, including Google, Facebook and Microsoft, on Monday joined a lawsuit filed by Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) latest rule that bars international students from staying in the United States unless they attend at least one in-person course.

Seeking a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction, these companies, along with the US Chamber of Commerce and other IT advocacy groups, asserted that the July 6 ICE directive will disrupt their recruiting plans, making it impossible to bring on board international students that businesses had planned to hire, and disturb the recruiting process on which the firms have relied on to identify and train their future employees.

7. Amazon unveils shopping cart that knows what you are buying

Amazon has a new cure for long supermarket lines: a smart shopping cart. The cart, which Amazon unveiled on Tuesday, uses cameras, sensors and a scale to automatically detect what shoppers drop in. It keeps a tally and then charges their Amazon account when they leave the store. No cashier is needed.

The cart, called Amazon Dash Cart, will first show up at a new Los Angeles supermarket Amazon is opening later this year.