Flipkart Leap Demo Day: 8 startups showcase futuristic technologies to innovate for India

India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart hosted a Demo Day for its first Cohort of flagship accelerator program - Flipkart Leap. Through this platform, the finalists of the program presented their ideas, which evolved over the course of the 16-week mentorship training, to potential investors and industry leaders.

Flipkart's Demo Day saw over 900 attendees from across the globe including investors, industry leaders and varied talent from the startup ecosystem.

The startups, shortlisted from close to a thousand applicants, comprised 8 technology startups in sectors ranging from retail tech, robotics as well as those in agritech and fintech space.

ANS Commerce - Full-stack e-commerce enabler for online brands, providing end-to-end solutions that include brand store tech platform, performance marketing, marketplace management & e-commerce warehousing and fulfillment. ANS Commerce provides full-stack e-commerce solutions to help them sell on marketplaces (Flipkart, Amazon, etc) and brand stores (their own website). They have over 100 clients like Lakme, ITC, Jack and Jones, and more.

Fashinza - A managed marketplace that allows fashion brands across the world to access manufacturing capacity on-demand and assists them from design to delivery. The B2B marketplace solves apparel/fashion supply chain challenges by connecting fashion brands to experienced manufacturers.

Gully Network - Gully Network is building an asset-light and tech-enabled network of mid-sized stores under the brand “GULLYMART”. Gully Network provides the store with an integrated tech-enabled solution consisting of exclusive supply with an increased margin, superior fulfillment rate, automatic and data-driven stock replenishment and access to credit.

Tagbox Solutions - A startup that provides supply chain monitoring solutions to F&B, pharma and hi-tech/industrial companies to solve problems related to product quality and compliance, traceability, and operational efficiency using IoT, ML and AI. TagBox allows to simply ‘tag’ a product, shipment or asset, predict and prevent supply chain quality failures, ensure end-to-end SKU or batch traceability, and improve operational efficiency KPIs. TagBox brings together a seamless blend of disruptive technologies – IoT for supply chain sensing, ML for predictive insights, and AI for actions and control.

Unbox Robotics - Unbox Robotics has built a plug-and-play system of AI-powered mobile robots that sort packages in vertical space and improves personnel productivity fivefold in less than 50-70 percent of the area required by existing methods. Unbox robotics provides an entire package involving Mobile Robots, Sort Stands, a Robot Control System software, and Peripheral Systems for infeed and outbound material movement along with integration and support services. Their solution’s plug & play nature allows them to offer the solution as a service to their customers.

Wolkus Technology - An IoT-based AI-powered intelligence platform that captures real-time data on conditions from on-farm sensors and delivers farm-specific, crop-specific & crop-stage-specific actionable recommendations to farmers in vernacular languages through the “Fasal” app. Fasal offers a cloud platform that collects the microclimatic data (like temperature, humidity etc) captured by the on-field sensors incorporated in its proprietary AI-based microclimate forecasting algorithm to analyze and provide insights on microclimate, disease forecast, irrigation management, resource optimization and more.

Entropik Tech - India’s first Emotion AI company with patented technologies that help brands measure the cognitive and emotional response of consumers towards product experiences, media campaigns and brand content. With AI technologies of Brainwave Mapping, Facial Coding & Eye Tracking, Entropik provides a unique view of Customer Digital Journey through the lens of Emotions & Subconscious Behaviour enabling brands to measure and optimize Media, Digital or Retail Experiences.

Piggy - An investment-focused fintech startup Piggy helps you get more out of your money. It gives you a better way to manage money on mobile with a built-in bank account that optimises your spending, autosaves money on purchases, and automatically builds wealth for you from your monthly income. Piggy uses advanced algorithms to keep track of your bills, spends, goals & life needs and gives personalised recommendations for better outcomes.

As part of the program, the startups were given access to world-class technical and business mentorship, tools, technology and business support services, as well as connect with the relevant investors in the industry. Each startup was mapped with senior leaders from Flipkart based on the industry in order to fulfill the gaps in the startups’ journey.

In addition to this, Flipkart also partnered with leading technology companies such as Google and Microsoft to provide its cohort with ‘startup credits’ and relevant workshops that can boost their growth. The Demo Day now marks the beginning of their journey towards scaling their offerings and attracting potential investments.

Commenting on the occasion of the Demo Day for Cohort 1 of Flipkart Leap, Jeyandran Venugopal, chief product and technology officer, Flipkart said, "Flipkart is driven by a culture of innovation, and we believe in nurturing new, disruptive ideas that create value for the digital transformation of India. Tech innovation and digital transformation have become even more important in the last year.

India has no dearth of good ideas; the challenge is to identify promising innovators, help them develop their ideas further, and give them a platform for presenting their ideas to potential investors. Our accelerator program is aimed at providing that platform to budding entrepreneurs. The first season has yielded some great insights and learnings, and we’re excited to see how we can further evolve this program to be even bigger and better, as we launch the second season."

Technology and digital transformation have been the key themes throughout 2020 and 2021. Tech innovation and nurturing disruptive ideas will continue to be leading factors in the new normal.

Flipkart says through its accelerator program, Flipkart Leap, it is utilising its reach to nurture and boost the ideas that have the potential to revolutionize the retail and technology space. The company is already gearing up to invite the applications for its second cohort of the program and will soon be revealing the new program structure and offerings.