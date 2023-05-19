Fivetran receives $125 million loan from Vista Credit Partners

Fivetran enables hundreds of brands including Autodesk, Conagra Brand, and Morgan Stanley, among others, to accelerate data-driven decisions and drive business growth.
Data startup Fivetran has received $125 million in debt financing from Vista Credit Partners to accelerate enterprise growth, global go-to-market strategy and platform innovation.
“Fivetran’s automated data movement platform helps enterprises connect to all of their data — whether on-prem or in the cloud — with 99.9 percent guaranteed uptime. The financing will allow us to accelerate R&D and expand our automated data movement platform as we continue to scale globally,” said George Fraser, CEO, Fivetran.
In the last year, the US-based tech unicorn claims to have achieved $200 million in annual revenue run rate and a 50 percent year-over-year increase. The company enables hundreds of brands including Autodesk, Conagra Brand, and Morgan Stanley, among others, to accelerate data-driven decisions and drive business growth.
In India, with the integration of HVR, Fivetran is serving some of the largest enterprises that require high-volume multi-directional data synchronisation in real-time from sources like Oracle and SAP. With 100+ employees and dedicated in-country GCP and AWS data centres, Fivetran claims to be growing rapidly in the country.
“In today’s macroeconomic climate, many of the most successful companies are data companies. From making revenue-impacting decisions to driving operational efficiencies, enterprises rely on data to run their business. Data availability across an organisation cannot be something in question. Access must be as simple and as reliable as electricity,” added Fraser.
Amid the uncertain global macroeconomic environment and the startup ecosystem gripped by a funding winter, founders are resorting to unconventional methods to raise funds for extending the cash runway of their businesses. Venture debt deals have been gaining momentum.
A report by Stride Ventures reveals that startup funding via the venture debt route has increased by almost three times from 2019 to 2022. However, the industry is still at a nascent stage, with venture debt penetration in India at only $0.8 billion, as compared to the USA, which stands at $32 billion. Fifty-one percent of the amount invested by venture debt companies has gone into ‘Series D and beyond’ companies, whereas ‘pre-series A’ companies have bagged the most deals.
