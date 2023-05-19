Fivetran receives $125 million loan from Vista Credit Partners

Fivetran enables hundreds of brands including Autodesk, Conagra Brand, and Morgan Stanley, among others, to accelerate data-driven decisions and drive business growth.

Data startup Fivetran has received $125 million in debt financing from Vista Credit Partners to accelerate enterprise growth, global go-to-market strategy and platform innovation.

“Fivetran’s automated data movement platform helps enterprises connect to all of their data — whether on-prem or in the cloud — with 99.9 percent guaranteed uptime. The financing will allow us to accelerate R&D and expand our automated data movement platform as we continue to scale globally,” said George Fraser, CEO, Fivetran.