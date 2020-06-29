  • SENSEX
First half of 2020 sees 30% drop in startup deals; seed funding falls 40%

Updated : June 29, 2020 04:22 PM IST

Startup funding deals in the first half of 2020 fell over 30 percent to 272 transactions, compared to 393 in the corresponding period last year.
The startup ecosystem also saw a fall in seed rounds, with just 85 deals worth $106 million this year compared to 139 deals worth $128 million in H1 2019.
