Fintech startup Paytail achieves operational profitability within two years of inception

Fintech startup Paytail, which helps consumers access EMIs in offline stores, claims to have turned profitable after clocking a quarterly growth of over 70 percent and a 9x annual growth in FY23. Paytail added that it has zero cash burn and has achieved operational profitability within just two years of inception while maintaining a good growth rate.

The firm said that in FY23, its total disbursals stood at Rs 1,200 crore as against to Rs 142 crore the previous fiscal. The company has attributed the growth to its expanding distribution network of retail merchants and corporate partnerships.

According to Paytail, its distribution network includes 85,000+ merchants, and the company aims to expand this network to about 400,000+ in the next two or three years. Paytail added that it has started delivering operating profit and will be scaling the business sustainably.

“We're not just focused on short-term growth — we're building a platform that will continue to deliver value to our customers, merchants, corporate and lending partners for years to come," said Vikas Garg, founder & CEO, Paytail.

The 'Made by Bharat, Made for Bharat' startup said it is disrupting the $1 trillion offline commerce market by bringing affordability, speed, and convenience to customers and transforming merchants' selling experience through scalable technology solutions. The firm has forged partnerships with numerous multinational and Indian brands, including Voltas, Voltas Beko, V Guard, BlueStar, Hero Cycles, Hero Lectro, Hero Electric, Liv Guard, Liv Fast, UTL Solar, amongst many others

The company is targeting another 5-6X growth in the current financial year while maintaining a healthy level of profitability balance, a statement said. In the next three years, Paytail is looking to enter underserved states in the Southern and Eastern parts of India.