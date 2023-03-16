Fintech startup Finsire raises $1.3 million in seed funding from DevX Venture Fund and others

Fintech startup Finsire, announced on Wednesday that it has raised $1.3 million in seed funding. The funding round was led by DevX Venture Fund, with participation from other strategic investors such as iSeed, Spark Capital, and Portal Angel Investors, among others.

Fintech startup Finsire, announced on Wednesday that it has raised $1.3 million in seed funding. The funding round was led by DevX Venture Fund, with participation from other strategic investors such as iSeed, Spark Capital, and Portal Angel Investors, among others.

According to a statement from the company, Finsire offers lending enablement services that allow digital assets to be taken as collateral. This solution helps banks, NBFCs, fintechs, credit requirement distribution, and depositaries to maximise their lending capabilities. The company said it aims to tap into the massive market opportunity of global assets, estimated at $400 trillion.

Speaking on the occasion, Umesh Uttamchandani, Co-Founder of DevX Venture Fund, expressed his excitement about Finsire's vision of changing how consumer finance works in India. He also emphasised the need for convenient and trustable options for asset holders to pledge their assets, including salary and mutual funds.

Shreyans Nahar, CEO and Co-founder of Finsire, shared that he is excited about building the digitised secured infrastructure for India. He highlighted the challenges of pledging assets in India, which his company aims to solve by allowing asset holders to do what they wish with their assets.