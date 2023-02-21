Fintech startup Decentro.tech begins operations in Singapore

The Y Combinator and Rapyd Ventures-backed startup has commenced it's operations in Singapore. The startup mainly helps companies enter the fintech market by deploying its Application Programming Interface (APIs).

Banking-as-a-service platform Decentro.tech announced that it has expanded its footprints in to the Asia Pacific region.

The company claims to be a full-stack platform where you come, select your desired modules, play in the sandbox and launch your product with the APIs within a couple of weeks.

The startup has also roped in Saksham Shubham, a former Grab senior member, and WingPay Chief Business Officer, as Business Head for South East Asia.

In his new role, Shubham will be responsible for driving the business operations in the Asia Pacific region.

Decentro.tech competes with startups such as Merge, Perpay, and Autobooks among others in this segment.

In October last year, the startup closed its Series A funding round of $ 4.7 million led by investors such as Rapyd Ventures.