Fintech firm Money View raises $75 million in Series E, new funding round led by Apis Partners

Money View, a Bengaluru-based fintech company, on Monday, announced that it had raised $75 million in its ongoing Series E funding led by Apis Partners, a UK-based asset manager that supports growth-stage financial services and financial infrastructure businesses, along with participation from Tiger Global, Winter Capital and Evolvence. The company is now said to be valued at $900 million.

Founded in 2014, Money View is an online financial services platform providing personalised credit products and personal financial management solutions. The company is currently operating at an annualised disbursal run rate of $1.2 billion and is presently managing AUMs of over $800 million.

The company said that the proceeds of this capital raise will be used as growth capital to scale the core credit business, grow the team, and expand its product portfolio with services such as digital bank accounts, insurance, and wealth management solutions.

On securing the funding, Puneet Agarwal, CEO of Money View said, “Our performance and growth over the past two years has allowed us to drive our mission of true financial inclusion in India with great success. We are thrilled to have Apis Partners join us in our journey and with their support, we look forward to becoming India’s leading online credit platform with innovative and holistic financial solutions.”

“We are delighted to announce our investment with Money View, and it has been a real pleasure working with Puneet, Sanjay and their talented team throughout the process. Money View has achieved great success already, with their credit products democratising the access for millions of customers in India, and we are truly excited to partner with the company at this stage of its journey” said Matteo Stefanel, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Apis Partners.

“Money View is one of the most innovative and successful digital credit businesses across our markets and the company has attained market leadership in India while delivering high profitability and a strong focus on ESGI principles. Money View’s strong track record speaks for itself, and we are confident that we will be able to celebrate more successes with the company in the coming months and years” said Udayan Goyal, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Apis Partners.