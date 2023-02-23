Federal bank, TANSIM, and Mindescapes join hands to support Tamil Nadu startups

"At MindEscapes®, our mission is to help individuals and teams unlock their full creative potential," said Dipali Sikand, MindEscapes®' founder. "We are thrilled to be collaborating with Federal Bank and TANSIM to help Tamil Nadu startups to develop and present their ideas, increasing their chances for success."

In a landmark move, Federal Bank, TANSIM, and MindEscapes Innovation Center have come together to support the thriving startup ecosystem in Tamil Nadu.

This partnership aims to provide Tamil Nadu startups with loans and grants from Federal Bank, identified by TANSIM and pitched through sessions curated and run by MindEscapes® Knowledge Partners, across various centres in the state.

This partnership brings a wealth of resources and support for startups to aid in their growth and success. The ultimate goal is to support the Tamil Nadu government's vision of becoming a leading state for innovative startups across all sectors.

TANSIM's CEO, Sivarajah Ramanathan, said, "We are ecstatic about joining forces with Federal Bank and MindEscapes® to support startups in Tamil Nadu. By providing access to capital and other essential resources, we can assist startups in taking their businesses to new heights and spur innovation in the state."

Federal Bank's CEO, Shyam Srinivasan, added, "Our partnership with TANSIM represents our commitment towards young firms which are strengthening our economy and are creating employment opportunities. We are hopeful that this will give tailwind to more innovation in the country."

"At MindEscapes®, our mission is to help individuals and teams unlock their full creative potential," said Dipali Sikand, MindEscapes®' founder. "We are thrilled to be collaborating with Federal Bank and TANSIM to help Tamil Nadu startups to develop and present their ideas, increasing their chances for success."

The partnership offers various services including collateral-free loans, lower-cost loans, and grants to eligible startups basis Federal Bank's lending policies. Curated pitch sessions and workshops, access to a network of industry experts and potential investors, and opportunities for startups to work on real-world projects and increase their ideas' visibility.

This partnership targets startups across all sectors and will aid in the state's efforts to foster innovation, create jobs, and drive economic growth in Tamil Nadu. This is a significant step towards building a robust and inclusive startup ecosystem in the state.