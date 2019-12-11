Business
Fashion startup Koovs sold by administrators as Kishore Biyani fails to invest
December 11, 2019
The company said earlier on Tuesday it would apply to place itself into administration after its largest shareholder, India's Future Lifestyle Fashion, failed to invest a further 6.5 million pounds ($8.34 million).
Billionaire Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashion is part of the country's largest retail firm Future Group.
Koovs said it could not get alternative funding and a competitive sale process conducted over the past month to help continue as a going concern had failed.
