Business

Fashion startup Koovs sold by administrators as Kishore Biyani fails to invest

Updated : December 11, 2019 12:08 PM IST

The company said earlier on Tuesday it would apply to place itself into administration after its largest shareholder, India's Future Lifestyle Fashion, failed to invest a further 6.5 million pounds ($8.34 million).

Billionaire Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashion is part of the country's largest retail firm Future Group.