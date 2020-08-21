FarEye raises $37.5 million in Series D funding to expand its delivery logistics platform

Leading logistics SaaS platform for predictive visibility, FarEye has raised an additional $13 million as an extension to its Series D investment led by The Fundamentum Partnership and Korea-based KB Global Platform Fund.

This is the second time this year that FarEye has been able to raise funds to support its hyper-growth in global markets, making it a total of $51 million in investment so far.

In April, FarEye had raised $24.5 million in Series D from M12 (Microsoft’s venture fund) with participation from Eight Roads Ventures, Honeywell Ventures, and existing investor SAIF Partners.

The investment will accelerate FarEye's global expansion to address the steepening digital curve for logistics transformation. With enterprises and end consumers demanding a high level of transparency, faster and more convenient delivery experiences, there is an increased need for flexible supply chains to meet these demands.

FarEye works with its enterprise customers and claims to provide higher control on their supply chains and offers superior delivery experience to their end customers. Its technology platform digitises the way enterprises dispatch, execute, track, and optimize the movement of goods, enabling enterprises to lower logistics costs while delighting end consumers. The company has partnered more than 150 global retailers, CPG companies, and logistics & transportation providers including DHL, Amway, Hilti, Walmart, Domino’s and Zomato.

"The support and trust of our investors, customers, and partners underpin our deep desire to make logistics better for brands, their customers, and the environment. We are seeing a surge in the need for real-time visibility in logistics for businesses to build customer-centric supply chains," Kushal Nahata, chief executive officer, FarEye.

"With recently raised funds, we will continue to invest in the best talent in the Americas, Europe and APAC to support our hyper-growth in these regions. With a vision to make FarEye one of the most customer-centric organisations globally, we aim to make every delivery delightful for the consumers," Nahata said.

Commenting on the investment, Sanjeev Aggarwal, co-founder of Fundamentum said, "Investment in the logistics space is essential for the economic growth of any nation. FarEye has captured the pulse of this industry and has all the ingredients to head towards global leadership. I believe in the founders and the team has the clarity of vision. We are excited to partner with FarEye in its journey to create a global technology leader in the logistics space."

"Logistics is the backbone of any given economy, and yet it has been a difficult space to innovate. We are excited to partner with FarEye as it paves the way for its enterprise customers such as DHL and Walmart to gain flexibility as well as visibility in logistics by providing the easy-to-use platform to manage all moving parts," said Chunsoo Kim, managing director (Head of Global Investment Group) at KB Investment.​

