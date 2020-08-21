Infrastructure FarEye raises $37.5 million in Series D funding to expand its delivery logistics platform Updated : August 21, 2020 06:35 PM IST In April, FarEye had raised $24.5 million in Series D from M12 with participation from Eight Roads Ventures, Honeywell Ventures, and existing investor SAIF Partners. The investment will accelerate FarEye's global expansion to address the steepening digital curve for logistics transformation. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply