Startup FamPay launches India's first numberless card Updated : July 16, 2020 12:07 PM IST With FamPay and its numberless card, minors can now make online (UPI & P2P) and offline payments Every transaction is protected with device locks like fingerprint, Face ID, pattern lock or PIN claims the venture. Launched in partnership with IDFC Bank FamCard is accepted across the RuPay payment network of merchants.