Factors.ai raises $3.6 million in pre-Series A funding led by Stellaris Venture Partners

Factors.ai, a B2B analytics software firm, said on Tuesday, July 18, it has raised $3.6 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners. This round also saw the participation of existing investors Elevation Capital and Emergent Ventures.

High-profile angel investors Sendoso’s Kris Rudeegraap, Seismic’s Krish Mantripragada and Whatflix’s Khadim Batti also participated in this round.

Factor.ai simplifies analytics for businesses by providing them with marketing solutions and analytics, content creation, AI-based data insights, and sales conversion. With this funding, the startup plans to expand its go-to-market (GTM) teams and scale up its services.

Among Factor.ai's clients are Courier.com, Chargbee, Clevertap, Plivo, and Traceable.

Co-Founder and CEO of Factors.ai Srikrishna Swaminathan said, “This funding reaffirms our mission to revolutionise B2B go-to-market strategies and empower businesses to grow exceptionally.”

Alok Goyal, Partner, Stellaris Venture Partners said, “B2B marketing is undergoing a rapid evolution, growing increasingly complex, and existing analytics and attribution solutions are ill-equipped to deal with this change. Factors leverages the power of data and AI to provide a powerful solution to help B2B marketers drive significantly more efficiency in their marketing campaigns.”

Stellaris is a tech-focused, early-stage investment firm that was founded in 2017. It has funded tech startups in India and the US such as Mamaearth, Whatfix, Propelld, Ayu Health, Turno and Rigi.