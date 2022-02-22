Facilio raises $35 million in Series B funding to transform real estate operations with AI

Facilio, a leading property operations software platform has raised $35 million in Series B financing led by Dragoneer Investment Group with participation from Brookfield Growth and existing investors Accel India and Tiger Global Management.

Founded in 2017, Facilio offers a unified software platform that leverages an AI-led predictive engine to help real estate portfolios digitize processes and optimize their property operations. Replacing the traditional and siloed software landscape, the solution aggregates data from multiple, disconnected systems across portfolios into an integrated, cloud-based platform, helping operations & maintenance teams become data-driven and agile. The platform encompasses a suite of SaaS applications for maintenance and operational visibility, sustainability, and remote equipment performance monitoring. This modern approach the venture claims allows customers to reduce operating costs, exceed sustainability targets, and elevate customer experiences.

“Our customers understand that success in a post-pandemic world will be achieved by driving efficiency gains and delivering smooth customer experiences,” said Prabhu Ramachandran, Founder & CEO, Facilio. “We are uniquely positioned to accelerate digital transformation in the built world and lead the industry’s transition towards IoT-led connected buildings. This investment will allow us to extend our market leadership, expand sales and marketing, and enable more companies to reach success through a predictive, connected model of real estate operations.”

Facilio has emerged as a next-generation leader in the $50 billion commercial real estate-focused operations software market. It has established a broad, global customer base and the venture says it is rapidly gaining share with faster-than-market sales growth across multiple geographies. Facilio’s growing list of portfolio-scale deployments includes commercial office buildings, retail chains, hospital systems, and higher-education campuses.

“Facilio has unlocked a world of potential with its AI-based predictive approach to increase operational effectiveness,” said Eric Jones, Partner at Dragoneer Investment Group. “We were blown away by the customer love that Facilio receives from their diverse roster of global clients. The company is on its way to revolutionizing operations for real estate portfolios and we are proud to support this customer-obsessed team.”

“We have been customers of Facilio and now it's incredible to be a partner in their journey,” said Josh Raffaelli, Managing Partner at Brookfield. “What Prabhu and the team are building isn’t merely a great product portfolio but a movement towards data-led property operations. The company is writing the blueprint for how modern real estate portfolios will operate in the next decade and beyond.”

Founded four years ago by Prabhu Ramachandran, Rajavel Subramanian, Krishnamoorthi Rangasamy, and Yogendra Babu, Facilio is headquartered in New York City with offices in Dubai, Chennai, Singapore, and Sydney. It is backed by leading investors including Accel India, Tiger Global Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Brookfield Growth.