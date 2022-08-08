Bengaluru-based Eyestem raises $6.4 million in Series A round

Bengaluru-based cell therapy company Eyestem raised $6.4 million dollars in its Series A funding round. The company's valuation rose at $46.4 million post the fundraise.

Bengaluru-based cell therapy company, Eyestem has raised $6.4 million in its series A round led by three pharma majors — Biological E, Alkem, Natco and Anurag and Karan Bagaria, promoters of Kemwell Biopharma.

Existing investors Endiya Partners and Kotak Private Equity also participated in this round, valuing Eyestem at $46.4 million post the fundraise. Dr Jogin Desai, founder and CEO of Eyestem speaks to CNBC-TV18 about the fundraise and the road ahead.

Meanwhile, the public spat between global cryptocurrency platform Binance's CEO Changpeng Zhao and WazirX Co-Founder Nischal Shetty has affected 15 million of the registered users of the Indian crypto exchange. Shetty has maintained that Binance owns WazirX and has access to crypto assets, profits and also the servers. He also said that he has legal documentation in place to prove WazirX is owned by Binance.

On the other hand, Binance is maintaining that it does not have any control on operations including "user sign-up, KYC, trading and initiating withdrawals". CNBC-TV18 reached out to WazirX, who declined to talk. However, Patrick Hillman, Chief Communication Officer at Binance, elaborated more on this ongoing controversy.

Also, wealth-creation platform, Dezerv, raised $21 million in series A funding, led by Accel, with participation from existing investors Matrix Partners India and Elevation Capital. The fresh round of funding comes after the startup has shown significant growth with more than Rs 800 crore invested through the platform. Sandeep Jethwani, Co-Founder at Dezerv. Talked about the road ahead.

