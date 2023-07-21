Experienced Indian entrepreneurs-backed DeVC backs 30 early-stage startups

With the aim of decentralising early-stage investing by shaping a community-first approach to backing and supporting startups, the DeVC collective provides co-working space, capital support and operating expertise to founders and has funded over 30 startups since inception in 2023.

Decentralized Venture Capital (DeVC), a collective of experienced founders, operators and investors, has announced plans to back at least 50 startups from concept to early traction every year.

The DeVC collective invests anywhere between $50K-500K in each startup and also has a supporting fund anchored by Matrix Partners India, with participation from other investors and family offices.

"Through my journey as a founder at The Moms Co., I found the best advice from other founders who became mentors and guides over time," said Mohit Sadaani, Co-founder of The Moms Co. & DeVC Investor.

To facilitate regular roundtables and mentorship workshops, DeVC is anchored around physical spaces designed to be hubs for the collective and its portfolio companies. The first hub was launched this week in Bangalore.

"I have witnessed the dynamism of the DeVC community and the caliber of startups emerging through the group is remarkable,” said Ashwini Asokan, Founder of Vue.ai & DeVC Investor.

The collective has backed founders building in a diverse range of sectors across Semiconductors, Cleantech, Spacetech, SaaS, Fintech, Consumer Internet, B2B commerce and Web3.

Investments include InspeCity (in-space satellite servicing robots), Blockfenders (blockchain based data infrastructure), Solar Ladder (Solar EPC SaaS), Bidso (tech-enabled OEM) and many more.

The collective’s mentors includes unicorn founders and operators such as Asish Mohapatra (OfBusiness), Vasant Sridhar (OfBusiness), Harshil Mathur (Razorpay), Shashank Kumar (Razorpay), Miten Sampat (CRED), Anurag Sinha (OneCard), Ramakant Sharma (LivSpace) and Rohit Kapoor (Swiggy), among others.

Aakrit Vaish (Haptik), Alex Peter (The Talent Deck), Amit Lakhotia (Park+), Anil Goteti (Scapia), Anoop Dawar (Gitlab), Arvind Parthiban (SuperOps.ai), Ashwini Asokan (Vue.ai), Chirag Taneja (GoKwik), Jitendra Gupta (Jupiter), Mohit Sadaani (The Moms Co.), Naveen Kukreja (PaisaBazaar), Narasimha Reddy (MoEngage), Raviteja Dodda (MoEngage), Revant Bhate (Mosaic Wellness), Rohit MA (Cloudnine), Sanat Rao (Blocktower) and Srikrishnan Ganesan (Rocketlane) are also among the mentors of DeVC.

In addition, the collective includes early-stage investors like Rohit MA (PeerCapital), Vishesh Rajaram (Speciale), Aakash Kumar (Matrix Partners India), Rahul Chaudhary (Matrix Partners India) and others.