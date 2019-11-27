Exclusive: Sachin Bansal on his investment strategy, his special interest in finance and the sectors he is bullish about
Updated : November 27, 2019 01:11 PM IST
Bansal recently became CEO of Chaitanya Rural Intermediation Development Services after he acquired a 90 percent stake for more than $100 million.
Bansal also formed a company named Navi Technologies to fund startups in the financial sector.
