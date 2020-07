Homegrown video sharing app Mitron has raised its first venture capital funding from 3one4 Capital as the startup looks to gain ground in the space after market leader TikTok was removed from Google and Apple’s app stores on Tuesday following the union government’s order that banned 59 maps originating from China.

3one4 Capital confirmed the development to CNBC-TV18. The amount of investment has not been disclosed.

Confirming the investment, Pranav Pai, managing partner of 3one4 Capital, said: “We're happy to be working with the MitronTV team to help build a grounds-up social video experience for India. Across the high-variance landscape of change in the country today, few teams have managed to impress us as much with their deep empathy for and understanding of the Indian internet citizen.

“We're excited to help build an India-first product in this space with a zero-compromise approach to data integrity, user privacy, and intentional transparency.”

Mitron attained popularity over the last few weeks, gaining traction on the rampant anti-China rhetoric in India following border skirmishes between the two countries at the Ladakh border. It has seen a surge in downloads and has crossed 1 crore installs despite being temporarily suspended from the Google Play Store early June due on charges of policy violation.

Google had said that Mitron violated its “spam and minimum functionality” policy. However, Mitron was allowed again on Google Play Store in a few days after it met the policy requirement.

Local apps such as Roposo and Chingari have also seen a big surge in users, especially following the interim order from the government banning 59 Chinese apps, including the likes of TikTok, WeChat, ShareIt, UC Browser, among others.

Roposo on Tuesday said that it had seen as many as 65 million downloads. Chingari said it was seeing 5 lakh downloads daily over the past few days.

TikTok was removed both from Apple’s App store and also Google’s Play store on Tuesday, and CNBC-TV18 had reported that that this was done proactively by the app itself following the government order.

The interim ban order against the 59 Chinese apps is not final, and a Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) committee has been set up to meet with the stakeholders and allow them to submit their clarifications.