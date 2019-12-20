Erickshaws can charge batteries in a minute now in Noida with E-Chargeup Solution
The startup provides solutions for a quick and effective way for charging erickshaws batteries, making it possible for the drivers to save time.
With advanced indigenously developed lithium Ion batteries from Greenfuel Energy Solutions, the company focuses on alternative fuels and transport.
Varun Goenka added his company was targeting the 1.7 million erickshaws through this unique franchise model.
