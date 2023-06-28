Epiq Capital raises $225 million for its Fund II; to invest in the next Tech Nifty 50 companies

Epiq Capital is a growth and later-stage tech fund that invests up to $25 million in Indian tech and tech-enabled companies and has assets under management (AUM) of over $300 million across two funds.

Growth and late-stage tech investment firm Epiq Capital has marked the final close of its Fund II at $225 million. According to the VC, Epiq Capital II was oversubscribed and has attracted marquee domestic and global investors including leading tech entrepreneurs, industrialists, sports and entertainment leaders, family offices, sovereign wealth funds and other institutions.

The fund will continue to invest in exceptional entrepreneurs targeting the large $5 trillion digital India opportunity in the next decade, the company said in a statement.

Epiq Capital II will invest in the next Tech Nifty 50 companies, supporting startups that have the potential to be worth $50 billion or more over the next ten years.

“We are privileged to have the strong endorsement of leading tech entrepreneurs, industrialists, as well as domestic and global institutional investors. We will continue to invest in exceptional entrepreneurs who aspire to build the next Tech Nifty 50 companies. The firm, with its marquee investor base, institutional quality investment team, and exceptional portfolio, is well-positioned as a premier homegrown, investing franchise to deliver significant returns to investors,” said Rishi Navani, Founder & Managing Partner, Epiq Capital.

Epiq Capital is a growth and later-stage tech fund that invests up to $25 million in Indian tech and tech-enabled companies and has assets under management (AUM) of over $300 million across two funds. The VCs current portfolio includes eyewear unicorn Lenskart, local language content platform Dailyhunt, fitness startup Curefit, SaaS startup Builder.ai, health tech startup Pristyn Care.

“These companies have over $250 million in average annualised revenue run rate and have achieved over 75 percent revenue CAGR over the last three years,” Epic Capital said.