CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homestartup NewsEpiq Capital raises $225 million for its Fund II; to invest in the next Tech Nifty 50 companies

Epiq Capital raises $225 million for its Fund II; to invest in the next Tech Nifty 50 companies

Epiq Capital raises $225 million for its Fund II; to invest in the next Tech Nifty 50 companies
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Aishwarya Anand  Jun 28, 2023 2:59:15 PM IST (Published)

Epiq Capital is a growth and later-stage tech fund that invests up to $25 million in Indian tech and tech-enabled companies and has assets under management (AUM) of over $300 million across two funds.

Growth and late-stage tech investment firm Epiq Capital has marked the final close of its Fund II at $225 million. According to the VC, Epiq Capital II was oversubscribed and has attracted marquee domestic and global investors including leading tech entrepreneurs, industrialists, sports and entertainment leaders, family offices, sovereign wealth funds and other institutions.

The fund will continue to invest in exceptional entrepreneurs targeting the large $5 trillion digital India opportunity in the next decade, the company said in a statement.
Epiq Capital II will invest in the next Tech Nifty 50 companies, supporting startups that have the potential to be worth $50 billion or more over the next ten years.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X