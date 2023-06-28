Epiq Capital raises $225 million for its Fund II; to invest in the next Tech Nifty 50 companies

Epiq Capital is a growth and later-stage tech fund that invests up to $25 million in Indian tech and tech-enabled companies and has assets under management (AUM) of over $300 million across two funds.

Growth and late-stage tech investment firm Epiq Capital has marked the final close of its Fund II at $225 million. According to the VC, Epiq Capital II was oversubscribed and has attracted marquee domestic and global investors including leading tech entrepreneurs, industrialists, sports and entertainment leaders, family offices, sovereign wealth funds and other institutions.

The fund will continue to invest in exceptional entrepreneurs targeting the large $5 trillion digital India opportunity in the next decade, the company said in a statement.