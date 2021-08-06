Employee health benefits platform Onsurity raises $16 million

By Mugdha Variyar | IST (Published)
Employee health benefits platform for SMBs and startups Onsurity has raised $16 million in a Series-A round of funding, led by fintech investor Quona Capital, alongside existing investor Nexus Ventures. The round also saw participation from healthcare entrepreneur Vivek Garipalli, founder and CEO of Clover Healthcare.

Onsurity provides a self-serve platform where organisations can purchase flexible and customised health benefit subscriptions for their employees in minutes. To talk about the fundraise and road ahead for the company, Startup Street spoke to Kulin Shah, co-founder of Onsurity.
(Edited by : Bivekananda Biswas)
