Employee health benefits platform Onsurity raises $16 million

Employee health benefits platform for SMBs and startups Onsurity has raised $16 million in a Series-A round of funding, led by fintech investor Quona Capital, alongside existing investor Nexus Ventures. The round also saw participation from healthcare entrepreneur Vivek Garipalli, founder and CEO of Clover Healthcare.

Onsurity provides a self-serve platform where organisations can purchase flexible and customised health benefit subscriptions for their employees in minutes. To talk about the fundraise and road ahead for the company, Startup Street spoke to Kulin Shah, co-founder of Onsurity.

Also, watch Startup Street in conversation with Suumit Shah, CEO of Dukaan and Sanjay Mehta, founder & Partner of 100X.VC, who spoke on the rising trend of social commerce. Social commerce involves the promotion and selling of products and services using social media channels, through resellers, online communities and through video creators.

Watch video for more.