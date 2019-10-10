Embassy Group attempting to raise $200 million for WeWork India
Updated : October 10, 2019 03:38 PM IST
Talks with WeWork to sell a majority stake in the entity have taken a back seat
Embassy has so far pumped in Rs 900 crore into WeWork India
WeWork India currently has 48,000 seats with a 73 percent occupancy
