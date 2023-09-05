CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homestartup NewsElevation Capital bets big on India's fintech sector, eyeing a $400 billion opportunity by 2030

Elevation Capital bets big on India's fintech sector, eyeing a $400 billion opportunity by 2030

Elevation Capital's portfolio boasts names like Paytm, as well as traditional financial institutions like Karur Vysya and Edelweiss. With their sights set firmly on the future, the firm believes that the fintech sector in India holds the promise of a $400 billion opportunity by 2030.

Profile image

By Ritu Singh  Sept 5, 2023 8:36:47 PM IST (Updated)

3 Min Read
Early-stage venture capital firm Elevation Capital has already invested a staggering $2 billion in the country across various startups. Remarkably, a significant $500 million of this investment is exclusively dedicated to fintech companies.

Elevation Capital's portfolio boasts names like Paytm, as well as traditional financial institutions like Karur Vysya and Edelweiss. With their sights set firmly on the future, the firm believes that the fintech sector in India holds the promise of a $400 billion opportunity by 2030.
Mridul Arora of Elevation Capital recently shared the firm's optimistic outlook in an interview with CNBC-TV18. Arora stated, "We feel, having now invested in India for over 20 years, quite bullish about financial services and the fintech space. We think today, we are at a very interesting inflection point where a number of forces are coming together."
Arora went on to emphasise the importance of the financial services and fintech sectors in their investment strategy. He remarked, "We think financial services and fintech are very, very core to our fund's strategy and areas of focus for us.
So that share will remain very high. We think lately India, building products for the globe in terms of SaaS, and enterprise SaaS, within that FinTech SaaS, we believe will also be another core area of focus."
Speaking from the side-lines of Global Fintech Fest, Arora provided more insights into Elevation Capital's investment strategy. He stated, "Fintech and financial services will anywhere range between 25 to 35 percent of the total pool, and then depending on fund-to-fund cycle-to-cycle, the percentages can vary."
Read Here | Delhi-based startup wins $36 Million swarm drone deal from Indian Air Force
One of Elevation Capital's flagship investments in the fintech realm is Paytm. Speaking about the growth of Paytm, Arora said, "If you really look at the business fundamentals of Paytm, the journey so far has been to create a very, very strong consumer and merchant franchise, where you have hundreds of millions of customers transacting, tens of millions of merchants transacting and then create almost
In his discussion about Paytm's growth trajectory, Arora emphasised the company's remarkable journey in building a robust consumer and merchant network.
With hundreds of millions of customers and tens of millions of active merchants engaging in transactions, Paytm has effectively created a self-contained ecosystem, enticing users to return repeatedly.
Arora highlighted, “Now payments is only a wedge product. But if you now look at the metrics they have on lending, and the roadmap they have on other financial products, we actually believe the true operating leverage of the business is playing out now. It's very visible last few quarters in the numbers that you see. And we think that financial performance should only continue to improve over time.”
Also Read | Coach-Soch | Morality of making money — here's how private investors can help startup founders
 
First Published: Sept 5, 2023 8:36 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Elevation CapitalfintechPaytm

Recommended Articles

View All
Investors pounce on India’s pet care industry with $77 million in investments

Investors pounce on India’s pet care industry with $77 million in investments

Sept 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Startup Digest: Khatabook sacks over 40 employees, says report; PowerSchool acquires Neverskip, Pentathlon Ventures launches Rs 450 crore Fund II and more

Startup Digest: Khatabook sacks over 40 employees, says report; PowerSchool acquires Neverskip, Pentathlon Ventures launches Rs 450 crore Fund II and more

Sept 5, 2023 IST14 Min Read

Zoho crosses 100 million users, becomes first bootstrapped SaaS company to the mark

Zoho crosses 100 million users, becomes first bootstrapped SaaS company to the mark

Sept 5, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X