Entrepreneurship
Edutech startup Unacademy raises $50 million in Series D funding
Updated : June 26, 2019 05:47 PM IST
The Bengaluru-based startup, after a series of experiments to monetise its platform, the company has now moved to a subscription-based model – Unacademy Plus – for students aspiring for IIT-JEE, UPSC, and CAT.
In a span of four years, the company has managed to gain 30,000 paid subscribers who have opted for a yearly or monthly subscription, the Times of India reported in May.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more