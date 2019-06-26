Edutech startup Unacademy raises $50 million in Series D funding

Edutech company Unacademy raised $50 million in series D funding from Hong Kong-based hedge fund Steadview Capital, Sequoia India, Nexus Venture Partners and Blume Ventures.

The education technology startup is likely to be valued at $230-250 million after the fund-raiser.

The Bengaluru-based startup, after a series of experiments to monetise its platform, the company has now moved to a subscription-based model – Unacademy Plus – for students aspiring for IIT-JEE, UPSC, and CAT.

In a span of four years, the company managed to gain 30,000 paid subscribers who have opted for a yearly or monthly subscription, the Times of India reported in May.



Happy to announce that Unacademy has raised $50 Million in Series D Funding from Steadview Capital, @Sequoia_India, @NexusVP and @BlumeVentures.

— Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) June 26, 2019

Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy is also an investor in the firm which clocks a monthly revenue of over Rs 2 crore, TOI reported citing sources.

It added, “Steadview’s offer is on the table and they could lead the round for the company. After Sequoia’s investment in the company, Unacademy has increased its focus on revenue. They seem to have found a path now.”