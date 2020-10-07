Startup Edtech startup Winuall raises Rs 14.7 crore to digitise Coaching Institutes Updated : October 07, 2020 01:11 PM IST Winuall has raised Rs 14.7 crore from Prime Venture Partners, BEENEXT, Ramakant Sharma (founder of LivSpace) and other angel investors. Founded in 2019, Winuall offers a SaaS plug and play platform on a subscription model for tutors and coaching institutes. Founded by Ashwini Purohit and Saurabh Vyas, Winuall has onboarded more than 3700 coaching institutes across the country Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.