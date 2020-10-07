  • SENSEX
Edtech startup Winuall raises Rs 14.7 crore to digitise Coaching Institutes

Updated : October 07, 2020 01:11 PM IST

Winuall has raised Rs 14.7 crore from Prime Venture Partners, BEENEXT, Ramakant Sharma (founder of LivSpace) and other angel investors.
Founded in 2019, Winuall offers a SaaS plug and play platform on a subscription model for tutors and coaching institutes.
Founded by Ashwini Purohit and Saurabh Vyas, Winuall has onboarded more than 3700 coaching institutes across the country
