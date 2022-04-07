Edtech startup Unacademy lays off about 10% of its workforce

Edtech startup Unacademy on Thursday confirmed laying off around 600 employees/contractual workers. In an organisation of over 6,000 people across the group, this is about 10 percent of the workforce.

In what is a massive downsizing underway at the SoftBank-backed startup, the Bengaluru-based company looks to cut costs amid an impending slowdown in venture funding and tightening of the overall economic environment.

Unacademy was valued at $3.4 billion when it raised $440 million led by Singapore's Temasek last year in August.

The venture says it is focused on becoming profitable by the end of Q4 CY2022 in the core business, while investing for growth in Group companies.

Unacademy recently shut its K-12 tuition unit saying it was due to changing market dynamics, the company’s evolution and business plans. The venture is now extremely bullish about its core test-prep business.

"Based on the outcome of several assessments, a small subset of employee, contractor, and educator roles were re-evaluated due to role redundancy and performance, as is common for any organization of our size and scale. The vast majority of roles impacted has been a result of that process, and the efficiency we aim to drive in the broader business," Unacademy's spokesperson said in a statement.

"We have discussed and parted ways with the identified people, in accordance with their respective contracts. Further, the company has in good faith ensured they receive certain additional benefits and a generous severance," the company said.

The statement said the company is "extremely bullish about our core test-prep business and in the growth of our Group companies Relevel, PrepLadder, and Graphy."

The company said its test-prep business is growing over 50 percent YoY and the EBITDA percentage is also getting better.

"Relevel has witnessed unprecedented growth in the number of users and candidates placed. Currently, there are over 1.8 million registered users on the Relevel platform. However, the most remarkable achievement is that Relevel has delivered $2 Mn+ worth of total offers to candidates who have passed the Relevel Test," the company said.

While the surge in demand for remote learning has benefited the edtech sector over the last two years, it has also led to intense competition, hitting the prospects of some smaller companies.

Case in point, Lido Learning asked over 1,200 of its employees to resign before the company shut its operations in March this year.

For Unacademy, this latest development comes at a time when the company had recently publicly said it is planning to go for an initial public offering (IPO) in two years. Gaurav Munjal, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of the company had announced the company’s plans to go public at the launch of ‘Unacademy Store,’ which it had launched with an aim of marketing the platform's offerings to learners.

Founded by Munjal, Hemesh Singh and Roman Saini in 2015, Bengaluru-based Unacademy specializes in test preparation for a wide array of competitive examinations including civil service, engineering and medical entrance and banking.