Edtech startup iXRLabs partners with iVAR Lab at IIT Kharagpur to explore VR for higher education

The collaboration is expected to take the learning experiences of students to the next level through immersive VR modules that will cover various industrial settings, such as plant tours, machinery, and experiments.
iXRLabs, an ed-tech startup based in Gurugram, announced on Wednesday that it has teamed up with iVAR Lab at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur to explore the potential of virtual reality (VR) as a pedagogical tool in higher education.
Under this partnership, iVAR Lab will share students' experiences of VR modules developed by iXRLabs across a range of branches, including Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Chemical.
According to iXRLabs, the modules — including a jet engine, thermal power plant, and universal testing machine — will allow real-time feedback and data to be gathered from users' experiences. iVAR Lab will also provide input into the writing and development of a research paper/white paper based on the pilot project.
According to Nihar Madkaiker, Co-founder of iXRLabs, the partnership with iVAR Lab, IIT Kharagpur marks a groundbreaking step in pushing the boundaries of what's possible in VR technology for education. By combining the expertise and resources of both companies, they are poised to make a significant impact in higher education.
Expressing his thoughts on the collaboration, Dr Kaushal Kumar Bhagat, iVAR Lab, IIT Kharagpur says, “The collaboration will facilitate and foster the research and innovation on the applications of virtual reality in education and training, which will pave the way for a new era of immersive learning experiences that can transform the way students acquire knowledge and skills.”
