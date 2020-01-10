Business
Byju’s beats Ola to become 3rd-most valued Indian startup at $8 billion
Updated : January 10, 2020 01:00 PM IST
Byju's has raised $200 million from Tiger Global Management, ratcheting up its valuation to around $8 billion, making it the third most valued startup after Paytm and OYO.
The Noida based digital payment firm Paytm is the most valued startup in the country at around $16 billion followed by the Gurugram based OYO valued at $10 billion.
Byju's turned profitable in its standalone business in FY19 while tripling revenue to Rs 1,480 crore.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more