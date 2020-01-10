Business

Byju’s beats Ola to become 3rd-most valued Indian startup at $8 billion

Updated : January 10, 2020 01:00 PM IST

Byju's has raised $200 million from Tiger Global Management, ratcheting up its valuation to around $8 billion, making it the third most valued startup after Paytm and OYO.

The Noida based digital payment firm Paytm is the most valued startup in the country at around $16 billion followed by the Gurugram based OYO valued at $10 billion.