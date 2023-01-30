Edtech platform Physics Wallah to hire 2500 new employees across verticals 

Appointments have been planned across academic, business, operations and tech positions, among others. The hiring spree is aligned with the brand’s ambitious growth goals as it continues to provide top-of-the-line learning opportunities to students, the company said in the statement.

Delhi-based EdTech platform PW (Physics Wallah) has announced to hire 2,500 new employees across verticals within the first quarter of 2023.

According to the company's statement, PW is hiring faculty members as well as professionals for allied roles like business analysts, data analysts, counsellors, operations managers, batch managers, teachers, and many more. The edtech unicorn is recruiting at an extensive scale with activities like mega recruitment drives.

“PW is a growing family and it brings us joy to see more students relying on our platform to learn and grow. At this growth juncture, hiring more professionals across roles was the next natural progression for us. Above all, we are looking for people who are passionate and aligned with our vision to provide affordable and quality education to all and become lifelong learning partners for students,” Satish Khengre, HR Head of Physics Wallah, said.

The brainchild of Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, PW, started its journey in 2016 as a YouTube channel to coach JEE and NEET aspirants. The unicorn offers both free and paid online courses to students. It also provides offline and hybrid coaching through its Vidyapeeths and Pathshalas across India.

With a team of 6500+ employees, including over 2000 teachers and educational experts, it has scaled India's 101st unicorn, preparing students for multiple competitive exams, including state boards, GATE, CDS, NDA, UPSC, CTET, SSC, CDS, Railways, Banking, CA, Commerce, MBA, and more, apart from JEE and NEET preparation, PW has launched post-graduate courses and PW Skills for career building and tech skilling.

Last month, the company acquired iNeuron to expand its offerings in the upskilling category. The company has a vast pool of educational content available in 9 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Gujarati.

The unicorn has over 12M subscribers across 37 YouTube channels and more than 10 million+ app downloads with a 4.7 rating on Google Play Store.

Amid the current wave of layoffs in the tech sector across the country, PW is one of the very few institutions that did not cut jobs. The company said that the new wave of professionals being added to the system will inculcate fresh ideas and further propel the company’s growth trajectory.