Last year, COVID-19 and the lockdown that followed impacted almost every sector — while many slowed down, others shut shop completely. However, there is one sector that has not been impacted by the pandemic.

On the contrary, it has only seen a boom — it’s the edtech (education technology) sector. These firms have been on a hiring spree, and some have even acquired smaller rivals to consolidate their standings further.

In August 2020, Byju’s, India’s largest ed-tech start-up acquired WhiteHat Jr, a Mumbai-based online coding school for young kids, for Rs 2,223 crore. The Bengaluru-based edtech firm spent this fortune to add a new vertical to its already robust business.

Also read: Indian startups attract $10.14 billion in funding in 2020: Report

According to a Bloomberg report, Byju’s is in talks to buy rival, an albeit smaller, online learning start-up, Toppr, for about Rs 1,100 crore. With this acquisition, Byju’s will strengthen its focus in the K-12 space.

Byju’s is also closing another deal to buy Aakash Educational Services, a 33-year-old coaching institute. According to Bloomberg, the deal is pegged at for over Rs 7,250 crore, making it the highest valued deal in the edtech space till now.

These apart, Byju's has acquired Unitus Ventures-backed LabInApp for an undisclosed amount. LabInApp offers science lab-like simulation on mobile devices for students of classes 9 to 12. LabInApp has associations with over 5,000 schools across India, and offers up to 550 simulations.

Also read: 10 most-valued startups in the world: At $140 billion, find out which company takes top spot

Unacademy, the Bengaluru-based edtech start-up turned unicorn last year and is valued at almost Rs 15,000 crore. In the last 12 months, it acquired seven start-ups — NeoStencil, Mastree, PrepLadder, Kreatryx, CodeChef, Coursavy and TapChief.