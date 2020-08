Edtech player Byju's on Wednesday has raised more funding as part of its ongoing Series F round, raising Rs 909 crore from DST Global. DST Global is an investment firm led by Russian billionaire Yuri Milner.

As per regulatory filings sourced from paper.vc, Byju's, in a virtual general meeting on August 19, issued shares to DST Asia, DSTG VI Investment and DSTG VII Investment, funds run by DST Global. The company in its filing said it intends to raise Rs 908.96 crore.

The company had recently raised funding from Silicon Valley investor Mary Meeker's fund BOND capital, which valued the company at over $10 billion. Before that, Byju's had already raised nearly $500 million at the beginning of the year from Tiger Global and General Atlantic.

Byju's recently made a $300 million cash acquisition of online coding learning platform WhiteHat Jr. The company said it has 64 million students cumulatively learning from the app, and has 4.2 million annual paid subscriptions.

