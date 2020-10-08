Startup Ed-Tech startup Pesto Tech raises funds from Silicon Valley angels Updated : October 08, 2020 11:12 AM IST Founded in 2018, Pesto Tech is a startup that trains India's engineers and connects them with job opportunities across the world. With 100 grads so far, Pesto Tech claims to have placed 85 percent of its users, while the remaining 15 percent are in the late stages of the interview process. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.