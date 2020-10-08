  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Startup
Startup

Ed-Tech startup Pesto Tech raises funds from Silicon Valley angels

Updated : October 08, 2020 11:12 AM IST

Founded in 2018, Pesto Tech is a startup that trains India's engineers and connects them with job opportunities across the world.
With 100 grads so far, Pesto Tech claims to have placed 85 percent of its users, while the remaining 15 percent are in the late stages of the interview process.
Ed-Tech startup Pesto Tech raises funds from Silicon Valley angels

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty at day's high, over 1%; Wipro rallies 10% post buyback plan

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty at day's high, over 1%; Wipro rallies 10% post buyback plan

Strong gold loan portfolio added to Q2 growth: CSB Bank CEO

Strong gold loan portfolio added to Q2 growth: CSB Bank CEO

Currency impact neutral in Q2; salary increments like last year, says TCS

Currency impact neutral in Q2; salary increments like last year, says TCS

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement