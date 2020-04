Ahmedabad based Ed-tech startup Pedagogy has raised $400,000, led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

Founded by Archin Shah along with Abhilash Sonwane and Ritesh Gandhi, Pedagogy offers platforms where students can purchase books to prepare for engineering and medical entrance exams.

The platform has a Netflix-like single subscription model that allows its users access to popular books and digital courses from publishers and coaching centres across the country. It also offers a personalised study and a practice platform.

Abhilash Sonwane, CEO of Pedagogy, says, “Pedagogy wants to make education accessible and affordable to all students whereby they can get access to all types of content they need to prepare for their exams at a price they can afford. Bringing this idea to IPV helped us with its varied group of investors which provides an ecosystem that a startup can lean on for help in scaling up faster.”

“Pedagogy has 50,000 registered users in a span of 9 months. We are the only platform in India enabling content creators like publishers, authors & coaching institutes. We enable Publishers to offer their physical books in a digital Smartbook format, allow coaching institutes to conduct live lectures, generate personalised tests and provide students with an e-library," says Shah, founder of Pedagogy.