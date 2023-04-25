EcoSoul Home secures $10 million in Series A funding, plans for geographical expansion

EcoSoul Home, an eco-friendly home essential products startup, has recently announced that it has successfully raised $10 million in a Series A funding round. The round was led by Accel, a leading venture capital firm that has backed companies like Facebook, Slack, and Dropbox. Singh Capital Partners, an investment firm focused on backing early-stage startups, also participated in the funding round.

EcoSoul Home, offers a range of eco-friendly home essential products, including cleaning supplies, kitchenware, and personal care products. The company aims to provide sustainable alternatives to traditional home essentials that are often made from harmful chemicals and contribute to environmental pollution.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Co-Founder Rahul Singh said that the company has seen impressive growth over the past year, with a 1000 percent increase in revenue.

He added that North America remains EcoSoul Home's biggest revenue driver, but the company plans to use the funding to expand internationally and launch new products.

The company is also investing heavily in manufacturing eco-friendly products in India, where it expects to see significant growth. "India will contribute 10-15 percent of our total revenue by the end of 2023. We are seeing a seismic shift in consumer interests towards sustainable products, and are excited to be at the forefront of this movement," Singh added.

Also, Amit Singh, Founder & CEO of Adventum Student Living (ASL) discussed how the company plans to scale its business with its $5 million fundraise.

ASL, the platform that owns the Uniacco, Unicreds and Unischolars brands, raised an additional $5 million led by new and existing investors as a bridge to its proposed Series B round of $20 million.

ASL is a unified student lifecycle management platform assisting students in their application-to-accommodation journey with a digital-first approach. To date, ASL says it has benefitted over 5 lakh students through its platforms.

