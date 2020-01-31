Economic Survey 2020: India ranks third in terms of number of new firms created
Updated : January 31, 2020 04:07 PM IST
From about 70,000 new firms created in 2014, the number has grown by about 80 percent to about 1,24,000 new firms in 2018.
However, the procedures for starting a business in India is far behind countries such as China and New Zealand.
It takes an average of 18 days to start a business in India compared to half a day in New Zealand, and nine days in China.
