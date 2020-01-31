Economic Survey 2020: India ranks third in terms of number of new firms created

Economic Survey, released by the government on Friday, citing World Bank data said India ranked third in terms of number of new firms created.

According to the Survey, from about 70,000 new firms created in 2014, the number has grown by about 80 percent to about 1,24,000 new firms in 2018.

But, even with the rise in new firms, the procedures for starting a business in India is far behind countries such as China and New Zealand.

It takes an average of 18 days to start a business in India compared to half a day in New Zealand, and nine days in China.

Number of procedures required to start a business in India stands at 10, compared to a single form and a single window in New Zealand.

"Although, India has significantly reduced the time and cost of starting a business, a lot more is needs to be done. Some further simplification of processes in India has been implemented very recently, but it is too early to gauge its impact," the survey said.

"A holistic assessment and a sustained effort to ease business regulations and provide an environment for businesses to flourish would be a key structural reform that would enable India to grow at a sustained rate of 8-10 percent per annum.”

“This requires a nuts-and-bolts approach of feedback loops, monitoring and continuous adjustment. The next section, surveys some of areas where there is scope for significant efficiency gains," it added.

The survey also called for the government to explore the privatisation of education to augment capacity at all levels of education, and adding that states must focus on enabling ‘ease of doing business’ and flexible labour regulation to foster job creation