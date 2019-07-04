In association with
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Sensex rises 90 points, Nifty above 11,950 level
Stocks rally again on expected Fed rate cuts; euro on defensive
Oil prices edge down, pressured by US supply
Rupee opens tad higher at 68.82 a dollar; Union Budget in focus
Economic Survey 2019: India ranks 3rd in global startup ecosystem

Updated : July 04, 2019 02:22 PM IST

Overall the startups have raised about $7.5 billion in funding in 2018, as against $4.3 billion in 2017 and $3.5 billion in 2016, the report tabled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
Hotel chain OYO Rooms took the first place after raising $0.9 billion in 2018 while edutech firm Byju’s Classes was at the second position having raised $0.5 billion.
