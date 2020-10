Electric mobility start-up eBikeGO on Tuesday said it has roped in reform-centric advance service firm ASSAR as its strategic partner, to promote and deploy over 10,000 electric bikes in a year to various e-commerce and logistics companies. In the first quarter phase, the alliance is looking to deploy 3,000 electric two-wheelers in across seven cities with targets of nearly 900 in Delhi, 700 in Mumbai, 700 in Bengaluru, 200 in Pune, 150 in Amritsar, 150 in Hyderabad and 200 in Jaipur.

More discussions to bring sustainability in centre-stage on this initiative are underway with the Niti Aayog, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Department of Science and Technology, and Ministry of Electronics, eBikeGo said in the release. "Our interest in this collaboration is two-fold. Firstly, it is in line with our ambition to push EV (electric vehicle) adoption in India and work towards the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by being less fuel dependent on other countries. Secondly, this is a great way to drive employability through a new-age business opportunity," eBikeGO founder and CEO T Irfan Khan said in a statement. He added that the overall plan of the alliance is to deploy around 10,000 electric two-wheelers in the next one year addressing the home delivery logistics requirements of a variety of e-commerce players and service providers.

eBikeGO said it is roping in partners from legacy businesses, who are looking to be a part of a futuristic, sunrise industry to promote entrepreneurship in the EV sector through its franchise-owned and company operated (FOCO) model. It also said ASSAR (Advanced Services for Social and Administrative Reforms) stimulates various social and administrative business reforms around ease of doing business in India for advance and emerging technologies in India, it said.